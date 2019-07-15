Finol, Siani lift Dayton over Beloit 9-1

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Claudio Finol doubled and singled twice as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Beloit Snappers 9-1 on Monday. With the victory, the Dragons swept the three-game series.

Michael Siani singled twice with three runs for Dayton.

Dayton scored in six different innings in the victory, including the fourth, when Bren Spillane hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Pabel Manzanero.

Adrian Rodriguez (4-2) got the win in relief while Beloit starter Aiden McIntyre (2-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game.