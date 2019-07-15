Munoz, Chirinos lead the way for Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Deivi Munoz was a home run short of the cycle, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Pulaski Yankees beat the Bristol Pirates 10-2 on Monday.

Roberto Chirinos doubled twice with three runs for Pulaski.

Pulaski had a big four-run third inning in the blowout victory. Jake Farrell hit a two-run double en route to the six-run lead.

Reid Anderson (3-1) got the win in relief while Bristol starter Jose Maldonado (2-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.