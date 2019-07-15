Stowers’ triple leads Charleston to 3-2 win over Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Josh Stowers hit a run-scoring triple in the sixth inning to give the Charleston RiverDogs a 3-2 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Monday.

Anthony Seigler scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to second on a ground out by Canaan Smith.

The triple by Stowers scored Seigler to give the RiverDogs a 3-2 lead.

Diego Rincones hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the GreenJackets a 1-0 lead. The RiverDogs came back to take a 2-1 lead in the third inning when Oswald Peraza hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Welfrin Mateo.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Augusta tied the game 2-2 in the fourth when Jacob Gonzalez hit a solo home run.

Smith doubled and singled, also stealing a base in the win.

Starter Harold Cortijo (4-1) got the win while Preston White (1-3) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.