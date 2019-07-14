Amditis leads AZL Indians Blue over AZL Padres 2 7-2

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Michael Amditis hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the AZL Indians Blue beat the AZL Padres 2 7-2 on Monday.

Trailing 2-0 in the fourth, AZL Padres 2 cut into the lead when Angel Solarte scored on a groundout.

AZL Indians Blue answered in the bottom of the inning when Amditis hit a two-run home run.

Chandler Fidel (2-0) got the win in relief while AZL Padres 2 starter Jeferson Garcia (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.