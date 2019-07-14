Guenther, Infante lift Princeton over Bluefield 9-4

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Jake Guenther singled twice, scoring two runs as the Princeton Rays defeated the Bluefield Blue Jays 9-4 on Sunday.

Diego Infante homered and singled for Princeton.

Princeton got on the board first in the third inning when Nick Schnell hit a two-run double.

The Rays later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Princeton starter Matthew Peguero (3-0) picked up the win after scattering six hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Roither Hernandez (1-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after allowing five runs and six hits over five innings.

In the losing effort, the Blue Jays recorded a season-high 15 base hits. Leonardo Jimenez doubled and singled three times for the Blue Jays. Steward Berroa doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.