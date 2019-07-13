San Antonio beats Omaha 8-2

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Trent Grisham scored on a groundout in the first inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to an 8-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the Missions a 1-0 lead before Travis Shaw hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Missions later added one run in the second, two in the fifth, and three in the eighth to secure the victory.

San Antonio right-hander Thomas Jankins (9-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on eight hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Eric Skoglund (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.

For the Storm Chasers, Humberto Arteaga doubled and singled twice.