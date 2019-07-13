Snyder leads Cedar Rapids over Lansing 12-4

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Gabe Snyder hit a two-run home run and had three hits as the Cedar Rapids Kernels topped the Lansing Lugnuts 12-4 on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Kernels and a three-game winning streak for the Lugnuts.

Cedar Rapids had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in the first inning and four in the sixth.

In the first, Ricky De La Torre hit a two-run triple and Trevor Casanova hit a two-run single, while Casanova and Jared Akins both drove in a run in the sixth.

Cedar Rapids starter Andrew Cabezas (4-5) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Juan De Paula (3-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing seven runs and seven hits over 1 2/3 innings.