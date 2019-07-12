Robinson has 4 hits, leads Hillsboro to 12-3 win over Boise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Kristian Robinson, Steven Leyton, Jesus Marriaga and Ricky Martinez recorded three hits each, as Hillsboro beat the Boise Hawks 12-3 on Friday.

Robinson doubled and singled three times, driving in four runs and scoring a pair. Leyton homered and singled twice, scoring three runs.

Hillsboro had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in the first inning and six in the second.

In the first, Marriaga hit a two-run triple and Robinson hit a two-run double, while Marriaga hit a two-run double and Robinson hit a two-run single in the second.

Hillsboro starter Marcos Tineo (2-2) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Breiling Eusebio (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game after allowing seven runs and five hits over one inning.

For the Hawks, Daniel Cope doubled and singled.