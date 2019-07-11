Lee’s homer leads Tri-City to 4-3 win over State College

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- AJ Lee hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Tri-City ValleyCats to a 4-3 win over the State College Spikes on Thursday.

The home run by Lee scored E.P. Reese to give the ValleyCats a 3-2 lead.

With the score tied 3-3 in the sixth, the ValleyCats took the lead for good when C.J. Stubbs scored on an error.

Franny Cobos (1-0) got the win in relief while Jeremy Randolph (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Spikes failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. Brylie Ware reached base four times for the Spikes.