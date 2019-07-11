Noriega leads Greeneville to 6-5 win over Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Orlando Noriega threw five scoreless innings, leading the Greeneville Reds over the Danville Braves in a 6-5 win on Thursday.

Noriega (2-1) allowed one hit while striking out three and walking two to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the second, Greeneville added to its lead when it scored five runs, including a two-run home run by AJ Bumpass.

After Danville scored two runs in the sixth, the Braves cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Michael Mateja hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run double by Mitch Calandra.

Peyton Williams (0-2) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and four hits while walking two in the Appalachian League game.

Cody Birdsong doubled and singled for the Braves.