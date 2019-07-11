Tyler, Del Valle spur Burlington to 5-0 win over Fort Wayne

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Francisco Del Valle hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Kyle Tyler allowed just one hit over six innings as the Burlington Bees beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 5-0 on Thursday.

Tyler (5-0) struck out four and walked three to get the win.

In the bottom of the first, Burlington grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Kevin Maitan. The Bees then added a run in the second and three in the third. In the second, Alvaro Rubalcaba hit an RBI single, while Del Valle hit a two-run home run in the third.

Sam Keating (3-6) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The TinCaps were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Bees' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.