Freeman, Lara lead Potomac to 5-4 win over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Cole Freeman hit an RBI triple in the eighth inning, and Gilbert Lara singled three times as the Potomac Nationals defeated the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5-4 on Thursday.

The triple by Freeman, part of a two-run inning, tied the game 4-4 before Aldrem Corredor hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Aaron Fletcher (3-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Ethan Roberts (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

For the Pelicans, Wladimir Galindo doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs.