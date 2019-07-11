Perez hits walk-off homer, Down East beats Lynchburg 3-2

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Yanio Perez hit a walk-off three-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Down East Wood Ducks beat the Lynchburg Hillcats 3-2 on Thursday.

The Hillcats took a 2-0 lead in the top of the ninth when Wilbis Santiago hit a solo home run.

Both Down East starter Sal Mendez and Lynchburg starter Kirk McCarty delivered strong pitching performances. Mendez allowed one run and four hits over seven innings. He also struck out three and walked four. McCarty struck out six and walked two while allowing one hit over six scoreless innings.

Jairo Beras (2-0) got the win in relief while Yapson Gomez (0-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.