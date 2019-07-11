Daniels leads Quad Cities to 1-0 win over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Brett Daniels allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits over the West Michigan Whitecaps in a 1-0 win on Thursday. The River Bandits snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Daniels (4-4) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked three.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the first inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Grae Kessinger advanced to second on a single by Cesar Salazar and then scored on a single by Salazar.

Robbie Welhaf (2-4) went six innings, allowing one run and three hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Whitecaps were blanked for the 10th time this season, while the River Bandits' staff recorded their 15th shutout of the year.