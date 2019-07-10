Sports
Gutierrez hits for cycle, sparks Durango’s 13-11 win over Tabasco
DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Moises Gutierrez hit for the cycle, as the Generales de Durango topped the Olmecas de Tabasco 13-11 on Wednesday.
Gutierrez homered in the second, doubled in the fourth, singled in the sixth, tripled in the seventh, and hit a grand slam in the eighth.
Trailing 8-7 in the eighth, Tabasco went out in front when Roel Santos hit a two-run home run.
Durango answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring five runs to take the lead for good. Gutierrez hit a grand slam en route to the four-run lead.
The Olmecas saw their comeback attempt come up short after Brayan Quintero hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to cut the Durango lead to 13-11.
Adrian C. Ramirez (3-1) got the win in relief while Brandon Cunniff (1-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
In the losing effort, Ronnier Mustelier, Jovan Rosa and Alan Espinoza each had three hits for Tabasco.
