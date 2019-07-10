Flores hits walk-off homer, Aguascalientes beats Campeche 3-2

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Marc Flores hit a walk-off two-run homer, as the Rieleros de Aguascalientes topped the Piratas de Campeche 3-2 on Wednesday. The Rieleros snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory.

The Piratas took a 2-1 lead in the top of the ninth when Jasson Atondo hit an RBI double, driving in Jay Austin.

Both Aguascalientes starter Bennett Parry and Campeche starter Hector Galvan delivered strong pitching performances. Parry went six innings, allowing one run and seven hits. He also struck out four and walked two. Galvan allowed one run and three hits over six innings. He also struck out five and walked four.

Anthony Carter (8-4) got the win in relief while Joan Gregorio (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Henry Alejandro Rodriguez doubled and singled for the Piratas.