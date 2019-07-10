McGuff, Brickhouse lead Missoula to 7-1 win over Orem

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Spencer Brickhouse hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Patrick McGuff allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Missoula Osprey defeated the Orem Owlz 7-1 on Wednesday.

The home run by Brickhouse scored Jose Reyes to give the Osprey a 2-1 lead.

The Osprey later added one run in the third and seventh innings and three in the eighth to secure the victory.

McGuff (3-1) allowed one run while striking out seven to pick up the win.

Emilker Guzman (1-2) went five innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out three and walked one.