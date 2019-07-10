De Leon hits walk-off single, Frisco beats Corpus Christi 5-4

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Michael De Leon hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Frisco RoughRiders topped the Corpus Christi Hooks 5-4 on Wednesday. The RoughRiders swept the three-game series with the win.

Charles Leblanc scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, stole second and then went to third on a wild pitch.

Leblanc hit an RBI single, scoring Yonny Hernandez in the fourth inning to give the RoughRiders a 1-0 lead. The Hooks came back to take the lead in the fifth inning when they crossed the plate for four runs, including a single by Bryan De La Cruz that scored Colton Shaver.

Frisco tied the game 4-4 in the fifth when Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run double.

The RoughRiders had three relievers combine to throw 4 2/3 scoreless innings in the victory. Walker Weickel (5-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Riley Ferrell (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

De La Cruz singled three times for the Hooks.