Cole’s homer leads Lexington to 7-4 win over Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Eric Cole hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Lexington Legends to a 7-4 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Wednesday.

The home run by Cole scored Nathan Eaton and Chris Hudgins to give the Legends a 3-0 lead.

The Suns cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Trey Vickers hit an RBI single and Phil Caulfield hit a sacrifice fly.

The Legends later tacked on four runs in the sixth, including a two-run single by John Rave.

Lexington starter Jon Heasley (7-4) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Tomas Alastre (3-9) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.

With the win, Lexington improved to 4-1 against Hagerstown this season.