Weiss leads Elizabethton to 8-5 win over Burlington

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Albee Weiss hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Elizabethton Twins defeated the Burlington Royals 8-5 on Wednesday.

Weiss hit a grand slam in the first inning off Malcolm Van Buren and then hit a solo homer in the second off Zack Phillips.

Elizabethton right-hander Tyler Benninghoff (1-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Van Buren (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up five runs and two hits while only recording two outs.

The Royals failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Burle Dixon doubled and singled twice, driving home three runs for the Royals.