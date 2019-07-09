Kirilloff’s single leads Pensacola over Birmingham in 10 innings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Alex Kirilloff hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 4-2 win over the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Blue Wahoos and a six-game winning streak for the Barons.

Jordan Gore scored the go-ahead run on the single after he reached base on a fielder's choice and advanced to third following singles by Travis Blankenhorn and Kirilloff. Later in the inning, Pensacola added an insurance run when Blankenhorn scored on a double by Mark Contreras.

The Blue Wahoos tied the game 2-2 in the ninth when Caleb Hamilton hit an RBI double, bringing home Contreras.

Starters Griffin Jax and John Parke both pitched gems in a classic pitchers' duel. Jax went six innings, allowing two runs and three hits. He also struck out six and walked three. Parke allowed one run and one hit over 6 1/3 innings. He also struck out four and walked one.

Sam Clay (3-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Hunter Schryver (3-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.