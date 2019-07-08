Gonzalez leads AZL White Sox to 8-2 win over AZL Padres 2

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Ivan Gonzalez doubled and singled as the AZL White Sox topped the AZL Padres 2 8-2 on Tuesday. The AZL Padres 2 saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Down 3-0 in the third, AZL Padres 2 cut into the lead when Emmanuel Guerra hit a solo home run.

AZL White Sox answered in the top of the next frame, scoring four runs to extend its lead. Samil Polanco and Bryan Ramos hit two-run doubles en route to the six-run lead.

Caleb Freeman (2-0) got the win in relief while AZL Padres 2 starter Alexuan Vega (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Guerra homered and singled, scoring two runs for the AZL Padres 2.