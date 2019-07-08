Byrd helps to shut out Kingsport, Greeneville wins 6-0

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Alec Byrd and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Greeneville Reds defeated the Kingsport Mets 6-0 on Monday.

Byrd (2-0) went three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out three and walking one to pick up the win. Christofer Dominguez (1-1) went three innings, allowing five runs and seven hits while striking out two in the Appalachian League game.

In the bottom of the first, Greeneville scored four runs, including a single by Garrett Wolforth that scored Cameron Warren. The Reds then added single runs in the third and seventh innings. In the third, Warren scored on a sacrifice fly before he singled to score Danny Lantigua in the seventh.

Warren singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kennie Taylor singled twice, also stealing a base for the Mets. Kingsport was held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Greeneville staff recorded its third shutout of the year.