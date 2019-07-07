Lavender, Copper help Sky pull away, beat Wings 78-66

Jantel Lavender had a season-high 20 points and 10 rebounds, Kahleah Copper scored a season-high 16 points, and the Chicago Sky pulled away late on Sunday night for a 78-66 win over the Dallas Wings.

Diamond DeShields added 10 points and Courtney Vandersloot finished with seven points and 11 assists for Chicago. The Sky (7-7) snapped a five-game losing streak.

Theresa Plaisance hit a 3-pointer to give the Wings (4-9) a 66-63 lead with 3:59 to play but DeShields answered with a 3 and Copper made 1 of 2 free throws to make it 67-66 with three minutes left. Lavender scored six points and Stefanie Dolson added five from there to cap the scoring.

The Wings went 0 for 6 from the field with two turnovers over the final three-plus minutes.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 22 points but shot just 7 of 21 from the field, including 0 for 5 in the fourth quarter when the Wings were outscored 26-12.