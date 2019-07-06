Hernandez leads DSL Pirates2 over DSL Royals2 5-2

, (AP) -- Jommer Hernandez singled three times as the DSL Pirates2 beat the DSL Royals2 5-2 on Saturday.

DSL Pirates2 started the scoring in the first inning when Alexander Mojica hit a two-run home run.

DSL Royals2 answered in the top of the next frame when Jesus Reyes drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Dionmy Salon to cut the deficit to one.

With the score tied 2-2 in the fifth, the DSL Pirates2 took the lead for good when Deivis Nadal hit an RBI single, bringing home Hernandez.

Miguel Toribio (4-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Pedro Cordero (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Reyes doubled and singled for the DSL Royals2.

DSL Pirates2 remains undefeated against DSL Royals2 this season at 7-0.