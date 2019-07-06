Hurtado’s single leads DSL Astros to 5-1 win over DSL Rays1

, (AP) -- Carlos Hurtado hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the DSL Astros to a 5-1 win over the DSL Rays1 on Saturday.

The single by Hurtado, part of a three-run inning, gave the DSL Astros a 3-1 lead before Miguel Palma hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The DSL Astros tacked on another run in the seventh when Jairo Jose scored on a passed ball.

Juan De Los Santos (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Orlando Barrios (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.