Duran leads DSL Rangers2 to 5-0 win over DSL Brewers

, (AP) -- Jhonny Duran allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the DSL Rangers2 over the DSL Brewers in a 5-0 win on Saturday.

Duran (1-3) picked up the win after he struck out three.

DSL Rangers2 scored four runs in the fifth, including a wild pitch that scored Alisson Del Orbe. The DSL Rangers2 scored again in the eighth inning, when Luis Zambrano scored on an error.

Rafael Garcia (1-3) went five innings, allowing four runs and two hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

The DSL Brewers were blanked for the first time this season, while the DSL Rangers2's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

With the win, DSL Rangers2 improved to 4-1 against DSL Brewers this season.