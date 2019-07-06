The Latest: Sri Lanka batting first vs India in Leeds

The Latest on Day 38 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Sri Lanka won the toss and is batting first against India in Leeds.

India captain Virat Kohli said he would have batted first, too.

India made two changes after beating Bangladesh by 28 runs on Tuesday in Birmingham.

Yuzvendra Chahal is rested for left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja makes his first appearance in this World Cup for fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

Sri Lanka made one change after beating the West Indies by 23 runs on Monday in Chester-le-Street. Veteran allrounder Thisara Perera is in for Jeffrey Vandersay.

Conditions are dry but cloudy overhead.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kasun Rajitha.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

___

9:45 a.m.

Ian Gould will umpire his last cricket international when Sri Lanka and India take the field at Leeds.

Gould is notable for his practice of not employing a standard ball counter, instead using six Bahraini dinars to count deliveries.

This will be his 140th ODI, 13 years after his first. The Englishman has also officiated in 74 tests.

This is his fifth World Cup, and fourth as an umpire.

He kept wicket for England in the 1983 World Cup, and played 18 ODIs.

One of his best moments as a player was in the fourth test of the 1982-83 Ashes, as Australia chased 292 for a series victory. On the field as a substitute, Gould caught Australia captain Greg Chappell on 2 with a stunning low grab in the covers off the bowling of Norman Cowans. England won the test by 3 runs.

___

9:30 a.m.

The Cricket World Cup semifinals finally fall into place on Saturday when the group stage concludes with a double-header.

Australia, the group leader, has the inside track to finish No. 1. The defending champion plays South Africa in Manchester in a day-night match.

Win, and Australia stays in Manchester to play New Zealand in the first semifinal on Tuesday.

Lose, and India then must beat Sri Lanka in Leeds to top the group.

But Australia is expected to win, and so is India, which would leave the latter facing top-ranked England in the second semifinal in Birmingham on Thursday.

Australia and South Africa meet for the 100th time in one-day internationals. Australia has won 48, and South Africa 47.

Openers David Warner and captain Aaron Finch have five 50-plus scores at this World Cup. No Australian has ever hit six in a single tournament.

Also, teammate Mitchell Starc needs four more wickets to become the fifth bowler to reach 50 in World Cup history.

Sri Lanka leads India 4-3 in previous World Cup matchups.

India captain Virat Kohli hasn't scored a hundred for nine consecutive innings, his longest drought in four years.

Teammate Rohit Sharma has four centuries, tied for the most in a single World Cup. He has five centuries overall in the tournament, only one less than the record held by Sachin Tendulkar.

Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga needs one more wicket to separate himself from Wasim Akram and take third place outright on the World Cup all-time list. One more wicket for India's Jasprit Bumrah will be his 100th in ODIs.