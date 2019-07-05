Dilone leads Boise to 14-12 win over Tri-City

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Vladimir Dilone had three hits and scored two runs, as the Boise Hawks exploded for a season-high in runs in a 14-12 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Friday.

Down 1-0, the Hawks took the lead for good with eight runs in the first inning. The Hawks sent 12 men to the plate as Daniel Cope hit a two-run single en route to the seven-run lead.

The Hawks later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Boise starter Breiling Eusebio (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jason Blanchard (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game after allowing six runs and three hits while only recording a single out.

Boise took advantage of some erratic Tri-City pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.

In the losing effort, the Dust Devils scored a season-high 12 runs. For the Dust Devils, Matthew Acosta doubled and singled three times, scoring three runs. Reinaldo Ilarraza homered and singled, driving in five runs and scoring three.