Rangers top Angels in finale Skaggs would’ve started for LA

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Fernando Rodney delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. The Nationals won 5-2. AP Photo

Lance Lynn matched the major league lead with his 11th win and the Texas Rangers avoided a series sweep with a 9-3 victory over the grieving Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night, the Fourth of July game that the late Tyler Skaggs had been scheduled to start.

The Angels won the first two games of the series after the 27-year-old Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in Texas on Monday, and that night's scheduled game was postponed until August.

Mike Trout hit another impressive homer for Los Angeles in the first inning, his AL best-tying 25th. But Lynn (11-4) limited Los Angeles to only one more run over his seven innings and Rougned Odor homered twice to drive in five runs for the Rangers, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

An emotional trip for the Angels that began with them traveling to Texas in cowboy hats and Western attire — a theme initiated by Skaggs — now takes them to Houston for three games this weekend against the Astros before the All-Star break. Skaggs' No. 45 jersey hung prominently in his clubhouse locker before the game, and then in the dugout during games throughout the series.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Angels rookie right-hander Griffin Canning (3-5) struck out six, but walked three and allowed six runs over 3 1/3 innings.

DODGERS 5, PADRES 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hyun-Jin Ryu tossed six scoreless innings, All-Star Cody Bellinger hit his 30th home run, and the Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres for their ninth straight home victory.

The Dodgers had won their previous five home games via walk-off, one short of the major league record set by the 2000 Kansas City Royals. Bellinger had the winning RBIs on Tuesday and Wednesday. They didn't need any late-game fireworks this Fourth of July.

Ryu (10-2) allowed three hits, struck out five and walked a season-high three to become the first Dodgers starter to win a game since June 21, when Walker Buehler struck out 16 in a 4-2 victory over Colorado. The South Korean left-hander lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.73.

Bellinger homered leading off the sixth, sending a 2-2 pitch into right field to join Reggie Jackson, Mark McGwire and Willie Mays as players 23 or younger with 30 homers before the All-Star break.

The Padres dropped their fifth in a row, with JT Chargois striking out their final five batters to end the game. Dinelson Lamet (0-1) limited the Dodgers to two hits — including Max Muncy's 21st homer — through four innings of his season debut, but took the loss.

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Rendon hit his 20th homer and knocked in the go-ahead run to help the Nationals finish a three-game sweep of the last-place Miami Marlins.

Washington has won eight of nine and 13 of 16 to climb to a season-best four games over .500.

Kurt Suzuki homered in the second inning to extend the Montreal Expos/Nationals franchise record for consecutive games with a home run to 18. Rendon hit a solo shot in the fourth off Elieser Hernández (1-3) and drove in Gerardo Parra with a single in the fifth.

Washington right-hander Aníbal Sánchez (5-6) allowed one earned run and five hits in six innings. Fernando Rodney got three outs for his second save of the season.

Miguel Rojas homered for Miami, and Starlin Castro had three hits.

YANKEES 8, RAYS 4, 10 INNINGS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — DJ LeMahieu hit a tiebreaking two-run single and Gary Sanchez had a long three-run homer in the 10th inning, and AL East-leading New York overcome a ninth-inning blown save by closer Aroldis Chapman to beat second-place Tampa Bay in the opener of a four-game series.

Edwin Encarnacion hit his 25th homer for the Yankees, who are 15-2 since June 15 and have a season-high, 7½-game lead over the Rays.

Tampa Bay, which led the division as late as games through June 14, is 2-8 against the Yankees this season.

Gio Urshela started the 10th drawing a walk off Oliver Drake (0-1) and went to second when pinch-hitter Aaron Judge walked on a 10-pitch plate appearance.

After the Yankees loaded the bases on Brett Gardner's bunt single, LeMahieu greeted Emilio Pagan with a ground single to left through a drawn-in infield.

LeMahieu is 9 for 11 with 20 RBIs with the bases loaded.

Sanchez hit 24th homer off Pagan, a drive into the second deck in the left field.

BRAVES 12, PHILLIES 6

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit two homers and drove in five runs, and the Braves rallied from a first-inning, four-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ozzie Albies gave Atlanta the lead with a three-run homer in the third. A.J. Minter (3-4) pitched a perfect seventh to earn the victory.

The Braves hit five homers overall, giving them a combined eight in winning the final two games of the three-game series. Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson hit back-to-back homers off Édgar García in the fourth.

The Phillies dropped to third place in the division, behind Atlanta and Washington. The Phillies scored four runs on six hits in the first inning off All-Star Mike Soroka, but the Braves charged back against Zach Eflin (7-8). Soroka didn't allow another run while Eflin allowed two runs in the first, two in the second and three in the third.

Philadelphia's Sean Rodríguez hit a pinch-hit homer off Grant Dayton in the sixth.

REDS 1, BREWERS 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Castillo struck out nine while pitching one-hit ball into the eighth inning, leading the Reds to the victory.

Cincinnati won for the fourth time in five games. Jesse Winker went 3 for 3 and scored the only run on Yasiel Puig's first-inning single off Brandon Woodruff (10-3).

Castillo (8-3) was working on a no-hitter before Keston Hiura singled with one out in the seventh. The All-Star right-hander might have gone the distance if not for a 69-minute rain delay with two out in the eighth inning.

Milwaukee dropped the last three games of the four-game set. It hasn't scored since the sixth inning of Tuesday's 11-inning Cincinnati win.

Christian Yelich started the ninth with a double off Raisel Iglesias for the Brewers' second hit. But Iglesias then retired three in a row for his 16th save.

CARDINALS 5, MARINERS 4

SEATTLE (AP) — Matt Wieters and Dexter Fowler homered, Tommy Edman came through with another key hit, and St. Louis rallied past Seattle.

Wieters hit a solo shot in the third inning and Fowler added a two-run drive in the fourth. Daniel Ponce de Leon got his first major league win, and Carlos Martinez worked the ninth for his third save.

Edman put the Cardinals in front for the second straight day with a two-run single in the seventh. Edman connected for a pinch-hit three-run homer during St. Louis' five-run ninth in a 5-2 win Wednesday night.

St. Louis starter Michael Wacha was charged with four runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings, but the Cardinals bullpen was solid for the second straight game. Ponce de Leon (1-0) allowed one baserunner in 2 2/3 innings. Andrew Miller worked out of a jam in the eighth before Martinez finished.

J.P. Crawford and Tim Beckham homered for the Mariners, who have dropped six of seven. All-Star Daniel Vogelbach singled home a run.

INDIANS 8, ROYALS 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Francisco Lindor drove in three runs, Jose Ramirez homered twice and Cleveland rallied to beat bumbling Kansas City to complete a three-game sweep.

Tyler Naquin and Jason Kipnis also drove in runs for the suddenly streaking Indians, who beat the Royals — losers of four straight and seven of eight — for the fifth time in six meetings.

Adam Cimber (4-2) tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief as the Indians' bullpen bailed out Zach Plesac. Their ineffective starter allowed three runs and three hits in just 2 2/3 innings.

Kansas City only managed three more hits in a game delayed 2½ hours at the start by rain.

Still, the Royals were clinging to a 3-2 lead in the seventh when Jorge Lopez (1-7) coughed up hits to the only four batters he faced. Kevin Plawecki and Bobby Bradley started the inning with singles, and Naquin doubled home Plawecki before Lindor laced a two-run single to give Cleveland the lead.

CUBS 11, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Bryant hit his 17th homer and Chicago erupted following manager Joe Maddon's fourth-inning ejection, routing Pittsburgh to stop a four-game losing streak.

Bryant tied a season high with four hits, including a first-inning shot to the seats in right-center off Jordan Lyles (5-5). Robel Garcia finished a double short of the cycle in his first major league start. Willson Contreras drove in three runs for the Cubs, who moved back into a tie with Milwaukee for first place in the crowded NL Central, where all five teams are separated by 3½ games.

Maddon watched the final 5½ innings from the Chicago clubhouse after getting tossed following an exchange with the Pittsburgh dugout that ended with Maddon being restrained by home plate umpire Joe West.

Maddon appeared to take exception with Lyles pitching up and in to All-Star Javier Báez. He walked onto the field pointing his finger at Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. West and Bryant teamed up to hold Maddon back while Hurdle watched from just outside the Pittsburgh dugout.

José Quintana (6-7) allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings to win consecutive starts for the first time since April.

ATHLETICS 7, TWINS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Semien hit a grand slam in the eighth after his tying solo homer leading off the fifth, Chris Herrmann had a career-high four hits, and Oakland beat Minnesota for a winning series against the AL Central leaders.

Semien sent the first pitch from Mike Morin over the wall in left-center for his 13th homer of the year and fourth career grand slam. He matched his career high with five RBIs, also done last year, while notching his fifth two-homer game and second this season.

Wei-Chung Wang (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for his first career win in 34 appearances over parts of three major league seasons — and it was a timely outing by the Taiwanese lefty on a day the A's bullpen was thin after a 4-3, 12-inning loss Wednesday night.

Ehire Adrianza's single with two outs in the top of the fifth had put Minnesota ahead after he reached on a bases-loaded catcher's interference in the first to give the Twins a 1-0 lead.

Semien's first drive of the day gave the A's a home run in nine straight games. Oakland went ahead on Mark Canha's groundout four batters late.

Jose Berrios (8-5) allowed three runs and six hits in five innings with two strikeouts and three walks to lose his second straight start and third consecutive decision.

TIGERS 11, WHITE SOX 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Niko Goodrum hit a two-run homer during Detroit's five-run sixth inning, and Matthew Boyd matched a career high with 13 strikeouts.

The Tigers won just the second time in their past 13 games. Miguel Cabrera and Jeimer Candelario homered, and John Hicks and Nicholas Castellanos each had two RBIs.

Boyd (6-6) allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings in his first win since May 28.

Eloy Jiménez and José Rondón each hit a two-run homer for Chicago, which had won three in a row. Jiménez also had a sacrifice fly.

White Sox right-hander Reynaldo López allowed seven runs, six earned, and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

RED SOX 8, BLUE JAYS 7

TORONTO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Marco Hernandez hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Blue Jays.

Hitting for Sandy Leon, Hernandez connected off Blue Jays closer Ken Giles (1-2), his second homer of the season. Giles was pitching for the third straight game, the first time he's done that this year. Giles missed 10 games last month because of a sore elbow.

Michael Chavis hit a three-run homer and Rafael Devers added a solo shot as the Red Sox extended their streak of games with at least one home run to eight. Boston won its sixth straight on July 4. Brandon Workman (8-1) pitched the final two innings for the win despite giving up the tying run in the eighth.

Danny Jansen homered twice for the Blue Jays, the first multihomer game of his career, and Freddy Galvis added a two-run shot. Even so, Toronto failed to win consecutive home series for the first time this season.