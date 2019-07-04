Tejeda hits walk-off single in 10th, DSL Nationals beats DSL Twins 2-1

, (AP) -- Erick Tejeda hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the DSL Nationals defeated the DSL Twins 2-1 on Thursday.

Daniel Marte scored the game-winning run after he reached base with two outs on a fielder's choice and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

In the top of the third, DSL Twins took the lead on a double-play groundout by Jose Rodriguez that scored Jorge Mesa. DSL Nationals answered in the fifth inning when Yeuri Amparo hit an RBI double, scoring Marte.

The DSL Nationals had three relievers combine to throw eight scoreless innings in the victory. Luis Jimenez (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Giovahniey German (0-5) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Despite the loss, DSL Twins is 3-1 against DSL Nationals this season.