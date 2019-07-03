Mateo scores winning run, Las Vegas beats Reno 3-2 in walk-off finish

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Beau Taylor drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the ninth inning to score the winning run, as the Las Vegas Aviators topped the Reno Aces 3-2 on Wednesday.

Jorge Mateo scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI double and stole third.

After Las Vegas crossed the plate for one run in the first inning, Reno went up 2-1 after Caleb Joseph hit a solo home run in the third inning and Yasmany Tomas hit an RBI double in the sixth.

Miguel Romero (4-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jimmie Sherfy (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.