Cotton, Willems lift Billings over Great Falls 9-1
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Quin Cotton singled four times, also stealing a base as the Billings Mustangs defeated the Great Falls Voyagers 9-1 on Wednesday.
Jonathan Willems doubled and singled twice with two runs for Billings.
Great Falls tied the game 1-1 in the first after Luis Curbelo hit a solo home run.
After Billings added two runs, the Mustangs extended their lead in the fifth inning when Quincy McAfee hit a two-run single.
The Mustangs later added three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to finish off the blowout.
Frainger Aranguren (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Great Falls starter Carter Love (1-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
Curbelo homered and singled for the Voyagers.
