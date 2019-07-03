Ogando, Curpa spur AZL D-backs to 3-1 win over AZL Mariners

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Curpa singled twice, and Gerald Ogando hurled five scoreless innings as the AZL D-backs beat the AZL Mariners 3-1 on Thursday.

Ogando (2-2) allowed two hits while striking out six and walking two to get the win.

AZL D-backs started the scoring in the second inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Eddie Hernandez stole second, went to third on a single by Curpa, and then scored on an error.

After AZL D-backs added two runs, the AZL Mariners cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Anthony Lepre scored on a wild pitch.

Robert Winslow (0-2) went four innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.