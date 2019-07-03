Lynchburg beats Frederick 6-4

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Tyler Freeman and Nolan Jones scored when a runner was thrown out, and Steven Kwan scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning, leading the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 6-4 win over the Frederick Keys in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday. With the victory, the Hillcats swept the three-game series.

Riley Echols (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Kieran Lovegrove (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Jomar Reyes homered and singled twice, driving home four runs for the Keys. Ryan Ripken singled three times.

The Hillcats swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 8-0.