DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Nate Lowe hit three home runs and drove in five runs, as the Durham Bulls defeated the Charlotte Knights 8-2 on Tuesday.

Michael Brosseau homered and singled twice in the win.

Cole Sulser (4-3) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Charlotte starter Donn Roach (2-4) took the loss in the International League game.

Adam Engel doubled and singled for the Knights.