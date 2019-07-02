Italian midfielder Marchisio leaves Zenit

Italian midfielder Claudio Marchisio has left Zenit St. Petersburg by mutual consent after a single injury-plagued season in Russia.

The 33-year-old joined Zenit in September after leaving Juventus, where he had played since childhood, and had promised the Italian champion he wouldn't move to a rival Serie A club.

However, he only managed 15 games and two goals in all competitions for Zenit before an old knee injury resurfaced. That meant he missed the 11-game unbeaten run in the spring which helped Zenit win the Russian Premier League title.

Zenit says it and Marchisio "reached an agreement on the early termination of his contract," but didn't give financial details. Marchisio had been reported to be among the highest earners in the Russian league.