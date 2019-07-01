Back-to-back homers by Ortega, LaMarre fuel Gwinnett win

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Rafael Ortega and Ryan LaMarre connected on back-to-back homers in the second inning to help lead the Gwinnett Stripers to an 8-1 victory over Norfolk Tides on Monday.

The home runs were both solo shots and were part of a five-run inning that gave the Stripers a 5-0 lead.

The Stripers later scored three runs in the ninth to punctuate the blowout.

LaMarre homered and doubled in the win. Travis Demeritte homered and doubled, driving home two runs.

Wes Parsons (2-1) got the win in relief while Norfolk starter Matt Wotherspoon (2-2) took the loss in the International League game.

With the win, Gwinnett improved to 8-3 against Norfolk this season.