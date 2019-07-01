Butto and Kisena shut out Greenville, Columbia wins 6-0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Jose Butto and Alec Kisena combined for a shutout as the Columbia Fireflies beat the Greenville Drive 6-0 on Monday.

Butto (3-7) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked three while allowing five hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings. Chris Machamer (3-5) went five innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out one and walked four.

In the bottom of the third, Columbia took the lead on an RBI single by Ronny Mauricio and a two-run double by Mark Vientos. The Fireflies then added two runs in the fifth and a run in the seventh. In the fifth, Wagner Lagrange hit a two-run home run before he singled to score Hansel Moreno in the seventh.

Brian Sharp singled three times, also stealing two bases in the win.

The Drive were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Fireflies' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.