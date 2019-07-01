Sands leads Fort Myers to 6-0 win over Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Cole Sands allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Fort Myers Miracle over the Clearwater Threshers in a 6-0 win on Monday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Miracle and a four-game winning streak for the Threshers.

Sands (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out seven.

In the top of the third, Fort Myers grabbed the lead on a sacrifice fly by Royce Lewis that scored Michael Helman. The Miracle then added four runs in the seventh and a run in the ninth. In the seventh, Lewis hit a two-run single, while Lewis hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Alejandro Requena (6-5) went six innings, allowing one run and three hits to take the tough loss in the Florida State League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

Matt Vierling singled three times, also stealing a base for the Threshers. Clearwater was held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Fort Myers staff recorded its 12th shutout of the year.

Fort Myers improved to 6-1 against Clearwater this season.