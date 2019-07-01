Lockridge leads Charleston over Augusta 5-1

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Brandon Lockridge homered and had two hits as the Charleston RiverDogs beat the Augusta GreenJackets 5-1 on Monday.

Augusta cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third after Anyesber Sivira hit an RBI single, scoring Ismael Munguia.

The RiverDogs added to their lead in the fifth inning when Josh Stowers hit an RBI single, scoring Matt Pita.

The RiverDogs later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Welfrin Mateo scored on a groundout and Lockridge scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Charleston right-hander Luis Gil (4-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Blake Rivera (4-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over seven innings.