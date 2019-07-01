Sports
Diaz, Chaparro lead Staten Island to 9-0 win over Tri-City
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Andres Chaparro had two hits and two RBI, and Wellington Diaz allowed just three hits over six innings as the Staten Island Yankees defeated the Tri-City ValleyCats 9-0 on Monday.
Diaz (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked two.
In the bottom of the first, Staten Island exploded for five runs, including a double by Ezequiel Duran that scored Jacob Sanford. The Yankees then added a run in the second and three in the sixth. In the second, Oswald Peraza hit a solo home run, while Chaparro drove in two runs and Sanford drove in one in the sixth.
Jayson Schroeder (0-2) allowed five runs and got one out in the New York-Penn League game.
The ValleyCats were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Yankees' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.
