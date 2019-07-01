The Latest: AP sources: Seth Curry returning to Dallas

Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard and his girlfriend, Kishele Shipley, watch the Toronto Blue Jays play the Los Angeles Angels during a baseball game Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Toronto. Mark Blinch

The Latest on NBA free agency Monday (all times ET):

12:50 p.m.

Seth Curry is returning to Dallas as a free agent after a year away.

Two people with knowledge of the deal say Stephen Curry's younger brother and the Mavericks have agreed on a $32 million, four-year contract. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because deals can't be signed until Saturday.

The younger Curry had the best season of his career with Dallas in 2016-17, averaging career highs of 12.8 points, 2.7 assists and 29 minutes per game. He missed all of 2017-18 with a stress reaction in his lower left leg before joining Portland on a one-year contract last season. Curry averaged 7.9 points for the Trail Blazers.

The Mavericks were looking for a shooting guard to pair with rookie of the year Luka Doncic, the 20-year-old Slovenian who figures to be their starting point guard for years. With the Curry agreement, Dallas still has about $20 million in salary cap space.

Curry has the versatility to play both guard spots. So does Jalen Brunson, a second-round pick in last year's draft after Dallas traded up to get Doncic as the third overall selection.

— AP Sports Writer Schuyler Dixon

10:45 a.m.

Wayne Ellington and the New York Knicks have agreed on a two-year contract.

Ellington's representatives, Priority Sports, announced the agreement Monday morning. A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the deal will pay Ellington $16 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial terms were not announced publicly.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

The Knicks will become the ninth team for Ellington, an excellent shooter who was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2009 NCAA Final Four when he led North Carolina to the national championship. He's a 38% 3-point shooter for his career.

— AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds

2:30 a.m.

The waiting for Kawhi Leonard's decision continues.

And it might last for a few days.

Monday marks the first full day of NBA free agency — roughly $2.5 billion in contract commitments were made in the first six hours that followed the official beginning at 6:01 p.m. EDT Sunday — and there's still many unanswered questions. Leonard is the biggest domino yet to fall, and as would be expected the NBA Finals MVP offered no hints if he's decided to stay with Toronto or leave.

"We've got a visit with Kawhi here in the next day or so," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

It's believed that the Raptors will get the last meeting, with Leonard also likely to talk with the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers — possibly among others — before making up his mind.

Most of the other biggest-name free agents appear to have picked their new homes — or will be staying in their current ones. The biggest contract left, more than likely, is the $190 million, five-year pact that Klay Thompson is believed to be getting from the Golden State Warriors, although neither side indicated that the agreement was finalized Sunday night.