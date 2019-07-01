Houser scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Cincinnati

Milwaukee Brewers (45-39, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (38-43, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (2-2, 2.94 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-8, 4.36 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Reds are 15-20 against NL Central opponents. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.73. Luis Castillo leads the team with a 2.56 ERA.

The Brewers are 22-13 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee has hit 141 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 29, averaging one every 9.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 32 extra base hits and is batting .248. Yasiel Puig is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 48 extra base hits and is batting .328. Orlando Arcia is 7-for-28 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Wandy Peralta: 10-day IL (hip), Tucker Barnhart: 10-day IL (oblique).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm).