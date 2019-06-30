Mercury hand Storm first home loss of season

DeWanna Bonner and Brittney Griner each scored 20 points to help the Phoenix Mercury beat Seattle 69-67 on Sunday, handing the Storm their first home loss of the season.

The Mercury (5-5) took the lead for good at 57-56 on Griner's basket with 5:05 left in the game. That sparked a 10-0 run that ended at 65-56 on Bonner's 3-pointer two minutes later.

The Storm (8-6) closed the deficit to 65-63 before the final minute, and Jordin Canada was fouled attempting a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left that gave her a chance to tie it at the foul line. But Canada missed the first attempt and the Mercury's Leilani Mitchell secured the rebound after Canada intentionally missed the third one.

Sami Whitcomb had 13 points, Mercedes Russell and Alysha Clark added 12 each and Canada scored 10 for the Storm, who won their first five games at home.

SPARKS 94, SKY 69

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Riquna Williams scored 19 points and Los Angeles routed Chicago.

Los Angeles went on a 17-4 run in the third quarter to lead 67-42 on Tierra Ruffin-Pratt's 3-pointer with 3:25 left in the period. Chicago closed the deficit to 80-65, but the Sparks closed the game with a 14-4 spurt to match their largest lead of the game.

Los Angeles took the lead for good at 24-21 on the last basket of the first quarter and pulled away with an 8-0 run to start the second.

Diamond DeShields led the Sky (6-6) with 23 points.

WINGS 89, LYNX 86

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half, bouncing back from one of the worst shooting games in WNBA history, to help Dallas rally over Minnesota.

Ogunbowale finished 7 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. The fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft was coming off a 2-of-23 shooting night on Friday night's 69-68 loss to New York — the worst percentage in league history for any player attempting at least 20 shots.

The win ended a 12-game losing streak that Dallas (4-7) had to Minnesota (6-6).

Sylvia Fowles led Minnesota with 23 points.

LIBERTY 74, DREAM 58

ATLANTA (AP) — Tina Charles had 17 of her 24 points in the first half and New York Liberty beat Atlanta.

The Liberty (5-7) pulled away with 10 straight points to start the second quarter and led 39-28 at halftime.

Renee Montgomery made a pair of 3-pointers to help Atlanta cut the deficit to 56-48 at the end of the third quarter, but the Dream (2-8) would get no closer in the fourth.

Brittany Boyd scored 15 points and No. 2 overall pick Asia Durr added 11 points for New York in her return to her hometown. Reshanda Gray had eight points and 15 rebounds.

Brittney Sykes was 4 of 5 from 3-point range and tied a season high with 18 points for the Dream.