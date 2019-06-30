Tina Charles leads Liberty over Dream 74-58

Tina Charles had 17 of her 24 points in the first half and the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 74-58 on Sunday.

The Liberty (5-7) pulled away with 10 straight points to start the second quarter and led 39-28 at halftime.

Renee Montgomery made a pair of 3-pointers to help Atlanta cut the deficit to 56-48 at the end of the third quarter, but the Dream (2-8) would get no closer in the fourth.

Brittany Boyd scored 15 points and No. 2 overall pick Asia Durr added 11 points for New York in her return to her hometown. Reshanda Gray had eight points and 15 rebounds.

New York has gone 5-3 after opening the season with four straight losses.

Brittney Sykes was 4 of 5 from 3-point range and tied a season high with 18 points for the Dream. Renee Montgomery added 11 points and Elizabeth Williams scored 10.