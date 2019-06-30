Fried scheduled to start for Braves at Mets

Atlanta Braves (50-34, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (37-47, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (9-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Mets: Noah Syndergaard (5-4, 4.55 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Mets are 19-21 against NL East opponents. The New York pitching staff averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, Jacob deGrom leads them with a mark of 11.2.

The Braves are 26-17 on the road. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .334 is second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an OBP of .390. The Braves won the last meeting 5-4. Sean Newcomb earned his second victory and Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Seth Lugo registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 28 home runs and is slugging .629. Todd Frazier is 9-for-38 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Freeman leads the Braves with 22 home runs and has 63 RBIs. Nick Markakis has 12 hits and is batting .333 over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .261 batting average, 6.01 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Braves: 7-3, .248 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Noah Syndergaard: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).