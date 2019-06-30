Baltimore takes on Cleveland following Cashner’s strong showing

Cleveland Indians (44-38, second in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (24-58, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (6-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Orioles: Gabriel Ynoa (0-5, 6.75 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Andrew Cashner. Cashner went seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with six strikeouts against Cleveland.

The Orioles are 11-30 in home games. Baltimore is hitting a collective batting average of .242 this season, led by Hanser Alberto with an average of .320.

The Indians are 19-20 on the road. Cleveland is slugging .406 as a unit. Carlos Santana leads the team with a slugging percentage of .536. The Orioles won the last meeting 13-0. Andrew Cashner earned his eighth victory and Renato Nunez went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs for Baltimore. Zach Plesac took his third loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 91 hits and is batting .302. Alberto is 15-for-42 with five doubles, a triple and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Santana leads the Indians with 18 home runs home runs and is slugging .536. Jason Kipnis has 14 hits and is batting .400 over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .266 batting average, 7.52 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Indians: 6-4, .265 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 10-day IL (elbow), Josh Lucas: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).