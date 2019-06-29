Sports
Riley hits walk-off single in 11th, Peoria beats Burlington 6-5
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Brandon Riley hit a walk-off single in the 11th inning, as the Peoria Chiefs beat the Burlington Bees 6-5 on Saturday. With the victory, the Chiefs snapped a five-game losing streak.
Brady Whalen scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Leandro Cedeno.
After the Bees scored four runs in the top of the ninth, Peoria tied the game 5-5 with four runs in the bottom of the inning, including a two-run double by Ivan Herrera.
Peoria starter Alvaro Seijas went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run and five hits. He also struck out seven and walked three. Thomas St. Clair (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Luke Lind (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
The Bees squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss.
