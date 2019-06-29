Sports
Ruiz has 3 hits, leads Billings to 15-8 win over Missoula
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Victor Ruiz, Jonathan Willems, Eric Yang and Leonardo Seminati recorded three hits each, as Billings beat the Missoula Osprey 15-8 on Saturday.
Ruiz doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs. Willems doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple.
Down 6-2 in the fourth, Missoula cut into the lead when Cesar Garcia hit a three-run home run.
Leading 8-7, the Mustangs added to their lead in the sixth inning when Matt Lloyd hit a three-run home run.
The Mustangs later added two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Yang hit a solo home run, while Seminati hit a two-run single in the eighth.
Andrew McDonald (1-0) got the win in relief while Missoula starter Denson Hull (0-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
Billings hit a season-high four doubles in its victory.
Garcia homered and doubled, driving in five runs for the Osprey. Liover Peguero singled three times, scoring two runs.
